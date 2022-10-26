ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The new Buc-ee’s location in Athens will open on November 21!

The travel center is located at the corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Athens. It is the first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama, and third overall in the state.

The Athens location will open to the public at 6 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Local leaders like Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Commission President Collin Daly, and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon are expected to attend.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

The travel center will have 120 fueling stations and thousands of snacks, meals, drinks, and a car wash for travelers.

Buc-ee’s broke ground on the new location last November.

The company will bring 250 jobs to the area and is actively hiring, according to a post from Shelly Matthews, the corporate human resources manager for Buc-ee’s.

The post stated positions for cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers are available. All positions come with medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401K 100% match up to 6%.

Hourly wages for each position vary from $16 to $18.

If you’re interested in applying to work at the new Buc-ee’s location, phone screenings and interviews begin next month. Apply for open positions here.