ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve ever dreamed of working at North Alabama’s first Buc-ee’s location, now is your chance.

The company is set to host a “mass hiring event” for its new Athens location from Tuesday, October 11 through Thursday, October 13.

The travel center is expected to bring 250 jobs to the area.

According to a news release from the company, the event will be held at Decatur’s DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, located at 1101 6th Avenue NE. Those interested in attending the hiring event must first apply online at buc-ees.com/careers.

The jobs will offer $16 to $22 per hour in pay, benefits, 401K, and three weeks of paid vacation.

The first North Alabama Buc-ee’s location will be situated on the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Athens. It is the third location in the state.

“Athens is in the heart of a region known for Southern hospitality, and we look forward to building an incredible local team,” said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s.

The company broke ground on the new travel center last November. It is expected to open later this year.