LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County Circuit Judge ruled that a Madison man charged with rape be held without bond.

An Aniah’s Law hearing was held on Friday for 31-year-old Dillion Herrington of Madison to determine if he’d be allowed out on bond. Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise ordered Herrington be held without bond pending further court action in a filing on Monday morning.

Herrington was recently indicted by a grand jury and charged with rape. He is also known as the “MAGA Lumberjack” for his involvement in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

During the hearing Friday, a Madison Police detective testified on the stand, sharing details of the investigation.

The detective said on September 5th the victim reported to police that they had been raped in the early morning hours outside of Bishops Pub & Grill in Madison. According to the detective, Herrington and the victim did not know each other prior to that evening.

The detective testified that an acquaintance of Herrington called 911 the next day because they were so “disturbed” by what they had seen. According to the detective, the acquaintance had seen an unclothed woman on the ground outside of the bar, with Herrington next to her. The acquaintance said the victim was unconscious and originally thought she might be dead.

The detective testified that the acquaintance had been asked by Herrington to help life the victim into a vehicle because they were unconscious.

They also testified that in a conversation between police and Herrington, Herrington said he and the victim “had sex”. However, Herrington had told police he didn’t think the victim was incapable of making their own decisions at the time.

The purpose of an Aniah’s Law hearing is to determine if the defendant would be too much of a danger to the community by releasing them on bond.

Prosecutors argued that given Herrington’s conviction and sentencing related to his involvement on the events of January 6, 2021, he could pose a threat. Prosecutors also argued that by being at a bar and admitting to having drunk alcohol that evening, he was in violation of a release agreement for the January 6th crime.

Herrington’s defense argued that his conviction for January 6th shouldn’t be considered in the rape trial. The defense also argued that the scratches found on both the victim and Herrington after the incident could have been from a consensual act.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Chad Wise said he needed some time to think over the facts before ruling on whether or not to grant bond.

Herrington is also in a waiting period related to his other case. In December, a judge sentenced him to 37 months in federal prison for his role on January 6th. However, his attorney told News 19 that at this time Herrington has not been given a date or location to report to.

Herrington has an arraignment hearing set for April 3, 2024.