LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have identified a Decatur man who died after crashing into the river at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the wreck occurred at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when 39-year-old Anthony Williams, vehicle struck a rock embankment and entered the Tennessee River. ALEA says the crash occurred on Rockhouse Road near Refuge Road, approximately four miles east of Decatur, in Limestone County.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, a call came in around 9:15 a.m. regarding a vehicle being found in the water in the area of Rockhouse Road.

The Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed to News 19 that a body was found inside the car.

Alabama State Troopers said that a “passerby on a bike” called in when they saw a vehicle floating. Troopers also told News 19 that there was evidence that the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed based on the tire marks that were left behind.