LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The trial for the teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings entered day 6 Monday morning.

Late in the evening on September 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont where they found John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and three children — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. All had been shot in the head and killed.

Sisk is now on trial for multiple counts of capital murder. Due to his age at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends the Sisks visited in Florida the weekend before the murders, as well as first responders who were on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

On Thursday, court was in session for nearly 12 hours. At the beginning of the day, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial, and Limestone County Judge Chadwick Wise said he would take the motion “under advisement” before testimony continued from multiple witnesses, including Sisk’s former girlfriend and another teen who went to school with Sisk.

News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Mary Sisk’s family members were all seen visibly struggling through this and other parts of the day.

On Friday, Judge Chadwick Wise denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial. On Thursday, defense attorneys for Mason Sisk filed a motion for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.

Friday’s testimony included statements from Kimberly McCluskey, a former nurse practitioner at the Limestone County Jail; Jamie King, a former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and narcotics investigator who now works for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

You can follow Monday’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to view the blog.