LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings in 2019 is back in court Friday for the fifth day of his capital murder trial. Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends the Sisks visited in Florida the weekend before the murders, as well as first responders who were on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

On Thursday, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial, and Limestone County Judge Chadwick Wise said he would take the motion “under advisement” before testimony continued from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Jake Abernathy (who was a patrol deputy at the time) and Caleb Durden, Aviagen microbiologist Steve Campas, former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators Kristin King and Leslie Ramsey, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences employee Brandon Best, Combine Public Communications employee Greg Bartlett, along with Sisk’s former girlfriend and another teen who went to high school with Sisk.

Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Members of Mary Sisk’s family were all seen visibly struggling through this.

You can follow Friday’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to view the blog.