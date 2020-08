Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police say a man riding his bike was killed when a car hit him Sunday night.

Police say they were called to a wreck around 10:55 p.m. on Hines Street just north of Brownsferry Road.

Police say a car traveling south on Hines Street hit a man riding a bike.

The bicyclist was taken to the Athens Limestone Hospital where he later died, according to the report.

Athens Police say they will investigate the wreck.