LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Methodist church in a small, unincorporated community hosted an informational meeting Monday evening. There was only one thing on the agenda: plans for a new rock quarry in Belle Mina.

Some of those in attendance say they were only notified about the quarry Friday, others said they had no clue this was supposed to be happening.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management published public notice of an application for an air permit filed by Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, Inc.

According to ADEM’s filing, the issuance of an air permit would, “authorize the construction and operation of a limestone crushing, screening, and conveying circuit at a proposed limestone quarry to be located at 7440 Mooresville Rd., Belle Mina, AL 35615.”

The filing also mentions another group Stoned, LLC who has applied for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The document says the issuance of an NPDES permit is also for a “proposed limestone quarry and dirt/chert mine to be located at 7440 Mooresville Road, Belle Mina, AL 35615.” However, this permit would limit the discharge of treated drainage from the quarry and associated areas into Limestone Creek.

ADEM’s filing says it has determined the proposed action regarding the discarding of the drainage is “consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations.”

But Belle Mina Methodist Church Pastor Cody Gilliam says the community can’t sustain the endeavor.

“The proposed site is within walking distance of our church,” he said. “This is an impoverished, majority African-American community. We’re trying to give the community a voice.”

Gilliam and a couple of other area pastors addressed dozens of community members inside the sanctuary. According to Gilliam, the site is set to be located at the intersection of Old Highway 20 and Mooresville Road, across from the Belle Mina Post Office.

Nearly everyone in attendance Monday evening signed a petition against the rock quarry.

Larry Fletcher says he plans to voice his concerns to ADEM, including the fact that many of the homes in his small community were built upwards of a century ago.

“My home is 91 years old, my septic tank is over 80 years old,” said Fletcher. “My concern is if they get the quarry in, all the blasting will interrupt my septic tank and the structure of my house.”

Fletcher says many people in the area can’t afford to fix problems the quarry is likely to cause.

“I have already priced a septic tank, they are running over $10,000 to put a new one in,” he said. “That’s on the low end.”

Many of those in attendance say they know that if the quarry comes, the burden of addressing issues with their homes will be on them personally, not the quarry.

Gilliam plans to take the community’s concerns to Montgomery himself, and hopes that ADEM considers a public hearing on the matter.

ADEM says anyone with concerns should submit them in writing to Jeffrey Kitchens with the water division.

Jeffery W. Kitchens, Chief

ADEM-Water Division

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7823

water-permits@adem.alabama.gov