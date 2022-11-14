LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Is your field suddenly empty? Then authorities want to speak with you about this “mis-steak!”

Make no beef about it, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there are 10 Black Angus cows on the loose. They said the small herd was last seen moooving in the 28000-block of Highway 99.

Animal Control is also keeping a sizzling eye on the livestock near the Salem Springs Baptist Church.

This is no moot point, authorities said.

If you are the owner of the cattle or if you happen to know the owner, call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.