ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama (BBB) will host a “shred day” in Athens this weekend.

A “shred day” provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect identities in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.”

The following services will be available:

Document shredding: Only paper documents are accepted with a limit of three (3) boxes or bags per person. Cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders must be removed.

Only paper documents are accepted with a limit of three (3) boxes or bags per person. Cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders must be removed. Drug take back: Athens Police will collect prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, but liquids and needles will not be accepted.

Athens Police will collect prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, but liquids and needles will not be accepted. Clothing & item donations: All clothing and household items donated during the Shred Day will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Athens State University. For more information, call 256-355-5170 or visit bbb.org.