ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Have important documents you need shredded, electronics you need to recycle or prescription drugs you need to dispose of?

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has you covered. The nonprofit is hosting a ‘Shred Day’ on Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Athens State University.

The event is meant to give the community an opportunity to “protect identities and the environment in a quick and easy drive-thru setup,” as a number of free services will be available.

The BBB said that for document shredding, only paper documents will be accepted. Other materials like cardboard, plastic, metal and binders must be removed. There is a limit of five large trash bags or boxes per car.

Computers, tablets, cell phones, game consoles and other electronics will be accepted for recycling. Large-back televisions and computer monitors won’t be accepted.

The Athens Police Department will be on-site to help with the ‘drug take-back,’ collecting prescription, veterinary and over-the-counter medications. They will not be accepting any needles or liquids.

For more information on ‘Shred Day’, you can call the BBB of North Alabama at 256-355-5170.