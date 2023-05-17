UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) cancelled the Missing and Endangered Person Alert.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a 67-year-old man who was last seen in Athens on Tuesday.

Robert Dale Reyer is a white male who may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The missing flyer states Reyer is deaf in both ears.

Reyer was last seen around 4:30 p.m. wearing black sweatpants, black and brown raincoat, glasses and a black walking cane. He was in the area of Blackburn Road in Athens.

If anyone has any information regarding Reyer’s whereabouts, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or call 911.