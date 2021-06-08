Authorities search for woman wanted in connection with auto thefts

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a woman suspected in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Elizabeth Ashleigh Philyaw is their primary suspect in the investigation.

Philyaw is described as being 5’3″ tall, weighing 123 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. Authorities say Philyaw was last seen in a gold colored 2017 Ford Escape with Alabama tag #1915BG8

If you know where Elizabeth Philyaw is, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.