LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – At least one person has been killed in a wreck on I-65.

ALGO reported the wreck just after 10:45 a.m. Monday at the I-65/US-72 interchange (exit 351).

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed at least one person was killed in the wreck.

All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed and traffic was backed up to the US-31 exit (mile marker 354) as of 11:15 a.m.

By 11:25 a.m., traffic was being directed onto the right-hand shoulder and around the wreck.