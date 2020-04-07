Authorities make big drug bust in Limestone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A big drug bust in Limestone County started as an attempted traffic stop.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit seized 196 ecstasy tablets, MDMA and marijuana.

Monday - ALEA state troopers attempted to stop a car on Interstate 65 for speeding. The driver failed to stop and led the trooper and a Limestone County Deputy on a high-speed chase, which ended on Thach Road near Highway 251.

Three people were in the vehicle all within reach of a firearm. All three are now facing multiple charges.