Authorities identify man fatally injured in Limestone County crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have released the identity of a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.

Alabama State Troopers said Charles Edward Craig, 86, was fatally injured when he drove through a stop sign and was hit by a Ford F-350.

Emergency crews took Craig to an area hospital for treatment where he later died of his injuries.

The crash happened on Hwy 99 near Salem Minor Hill Road, around 12 miles northwest of Athens.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.