ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely have requested that the conviction and sentencing order be set aside.

The decision comes after it was discovered that the judge in Blakely’s trial was inactive at the time of the ruling.

The judge, Pam Baschab, received a letter on January 29, before Blakely’s trial, letting her know that her special membership was inactive as of January 21, 2021. The letter encouraged her to pay her dues, but noted as a sitting judge, she was not required to be a member of the bar.

The Alabama State Bar told News 19 that retired judges are exempt from licensing requirements, making Baschab a “qualified active retired judge.”

According to the Alabama Bar Association, Baschab is now up-to-date on her dues and purchased an occupational law license, as of August 25.

As News 19 previously reported, Blakely was found guilty in August 2021 on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain. He was Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff at the time of his conviction.