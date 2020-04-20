Attorneys for indicted Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson asking for dismissal

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Indicted Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson is asking to have his case thrown out.

His attorney has filed a motion to dismiss.

In December, Patterson was indicted by a grand jury and arrested on third degree theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and using his position for personal gain.

In the motion to dismiss, Patterson’s attorney says the judge who empaneled the grand jury improperly pressured Patterson into accepting a plea deal before the indictment.

The motion also declares that the Alabama Ethics Act is unconstitutional. The judge presiding over this case ordered the state to file a written response to the motion by April 22.