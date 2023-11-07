LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has a new lawyer based out of Montgomery, and that attorney is moving to change the terms of his continued incarceration.

Blakely was Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff when he was convicted on theft and ethics charges in 2021. He has been held in the Franklin County Detention Center since late February.

Blakely was sentenced to 3 years in a county jail back in 2021, but he didn’t begin serving his sentence until February, after his direct appeals were denied. After about 8 months in jail, Blakely’s new lawyer is asking the to judge transfer his sentence to the supervision of Limestone County Community Corrections.

Attorney Lyn Head says Blakely has not been in trouble in Franklin County.

She also says Blakely has serious health issues and that he will require significant treatment in the future. The court filing says that includes heart conditions, COPD and diabetes.

Head also informed the judge that nine Limestone County community leaders support the move:

Alabama Senator Tom Butler

Alabama Senator Tim Melson

Alabama GOP chairman John Wahl

State Representative Dan Crawford

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks

Alabama Ethics Commission Chairman John Plunk

Retired Limestone County Circuit Judge George Craig

Retired Limestone County Circuit Judge Jimmy Woodruff

Retired Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson

Prosecutors with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a response opposing the request to modify Blakely’s sentence. The state says community corrections would essentially send Blakely home on probation and the state department of corrections would have to approve that.

Prosecutors argue Blakely has not been approved by ADOC and say this is not a matter for the court. The judge in the case, retired Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Jolley, has yet to issue a ruling on the matter.