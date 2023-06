LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Athens woman has died after a single-vehicle accident Saturday Night in Limestone County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified Jessica N. Wise, 36, as the woman fatally injured in the wreck.

The accident occurred on Alabama State Route 127, two miles north of Elkmont. The Chevrolet Silverado Wise was driving left the roadway and overturned, according to ALEA.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.