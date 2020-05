ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police said a 21-year-old woman was having a consensual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Jada Areial Acklin turned herself in to Athens police Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree rape, police said.

Investigators said they received a complaint about the relationship May 17.

Acklin was transferred to the Limestone County Jail. Online jail records indicated she was not in the jail anymore Wednesday afternoon.