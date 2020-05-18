Athens woman charged with shooting into vehicle

ATHENS, Ala. – A woman in an ongoing dispute with two people tried to shoot them but instead hit an innocent bystander, Athens police said Monday.

Kaila King, 22, is charged in connection with the shooting that happened on Vine Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Athens police said the victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and said she had been driving on Vine Street when she heard gunshots. The woman realized she had been shot, drove away from the area and switched seats with a passenger who drove her to the Athens-Limestone ER, police said.

The woman’s wound wasn’t serious, police said. A toddler also was in their vehicle.

Police said they responded to the area and found shell casings on the property of a home King was renting. Police said they found two AR-15 style pistols in the home with ammunition matching the shell casings they found, and took the guns as evidence.

Police said King told them she saw a man and woman driving by that she had an ongoing dispute with and ran out the back door of her home with the guns to shoot at them as they drove by. According to police, King told them she fired at the first car she saw, not knowing another vehicle was in the area.

King was charged with firing into an occupied vehicle and also had two credit card fraud warrants, police. She was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Police said they’re also investigating another shooting that happened that night in the 1700 block of Rodgers Street, where at least 20 shots were fired at a home. No one was injured.