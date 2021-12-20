Athens woman arrested for burglary after stealing Christmas gifts

(WHNT) — An Athens woman was arrested on Sunday after breaking into a home in the 25000 block of Beatline Road.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the woman, identified as 35-year-old Sarah Rose Gregory, was seen breaking into the house by the homeowner’s family member.

Officials say Gregory stole Christmas gifts, a debit card, change, jewelry, and clothing.

Deputies located Gregory on the front porch of her own home where she was identified and arrested. She was then charged with burglary in the third degree, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory was transported to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.