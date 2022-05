OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens softball team will bring home the blue map to Limestone County after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship on Wednesday.

Athens won the title in a 4-2 victory over Helena. This is the Golden Eagles’ first state title since 2010.

Several players, including Abby Tucker, Haley Waggoner, and Emily Simon, were named to the Class 6A All-Tournament team.