Athens Utilities warns of new phone scam

(WHNT) – Athens Utilities is warning customers about a new phone scam that involves stealing your personal information.

According to a news release from Athens Utilities, the scammer poses as someone working for the company and asks the customer to pay their bill over the phone. The scammer then asks for personal information, like a credit card number.

“If you receive a call, do not provide your personal information,” the company said in a statement. “If you ever receive a call regarding your utility bill, you can hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750.”

If you happen to fall victim to this scam, contact Athens Police at 256-233-8700.