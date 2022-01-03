Athens Utilities substation damaged, crews working to make repairs

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities said a substation was damaged during storms overnight affecting customers in the County Line Road and Swancott area.

Just before 9 a.m., around 3,500 customers were still without power. Crews were working in the area to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said crews have switched as many customers as possible to other power sources.

Davis also confirmed the department is working to bring in a mobile power unit for the remaining customers without power.