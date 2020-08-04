Athens Utilities resumes service disconnects for nonpayment

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities has resumed service disconnects for failure to pay utility bills.

Disconnects were initially suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and extended several times, with the most recent extension going until August 2.

That means customers will be responsible for their bills, including past due amounts, beginning August 3.

Payments can be made several ways:

In-person at 508 South Jefferson Street

In the drive-thru lane at 508 South Jefferson Street from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

By mail to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL 35283-0200

In the night drop at 508 South Jefferson Street

By phone at (855) 760-0921 (there is a fee)

Pay by bank draft – forms can be found on the City of Athens website

By calling customer service at (256) 233-8750

By emailing customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com.

Anyone with questions about a bill or the status of their payment can contact customer service at (256) 233-8750.

Those needing assistance with paying their bill should call the Alabama Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Limestone County requests are handled through the Huntsville office at (256) 851-9800.