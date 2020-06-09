Athens Utilities extending no disconnect policy, Municipal Court reopening July 7 with new guidelines

ATHENS, Ala. – Both Athens Utilities and the Municipal Court announced new guidelines Tuesday morning.

Athens Utilities announced it will extend its suspension of utility disconnects for nonpayment through Aug. 2.

However, Customer Accounts Manger Bill Vaughn advised customers to continue paying what they can to keep balances low – customers will be responsible for the full bill amount until a payment is made.

Pyaments can be made several ways:

In-person at 508 South Jefferson Street

In the drive-thru lane at 508 South Jefferson Street from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

By mail to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL 35283-0200

In the night drop at 508 South Jefferson Street

By phone at (855) 760-0921 (there is a fee)

Pay by bank draft – forms can be found on the City of Athens website

Athens Municipal Court will reopen July 7, with multiple changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

A mask or face covering is required – it must cover the face and nose

Courtrooms are limited to defendants and attorneys – no visitors, spectators, or children

No loitering in the lobby

No more than 25 defendants in the building at a time Defendants will be admitted based on the schedule below on Tuesdays and in groups of 25 on a first-come, first-serve basis on Thursdays

Defendants can check-in as early as 15 minutes before their court time and should not enter the building before then; they will also have a 30 minute grace period after the scheduled time to check-in, they may be assigned a different time to appear after the grace period

Check-in is in the lobby of the Athens Police Department

Those admitted to the courtroom will sit in seats as they are arranged; seats are not allowed to be rearranged

Separation of six feet must be maintained at all times

Cases will be called by schedule only on Tuesdays

Attorneys will remain in the courtroom; they cannot enter the clerk’s office or break room

Motions should be filed prior to the court date when possible; they can be faxed to (256) 233-6889 or emailed to court@athensal.us.

Virtual hearings are an option; requests should be faxed to (256) 233-6889 or emailed to court@athensal.us.

Those over 65, considered high risk, or who have experienced symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days should not appear in court. They can contact the clerk’s office for assistance at (256) 233-8733.

Defendants who have moved should make sure the court has updated addresses. The city says notices are going out this week.