Athens Utilities extending no disconnect policy, Municipal Court reopening July 7 with new guidelines

ATHENS, Ala. – Both Athens Utilities and the Municipal Court announced new guidelines Tuesday morning.
Athens Utilities announced it will extend its suspension of utility disconnects for nonpayment through Aug. 2.
However, Customer Accounts Manger Bill Vaughn advised customers to continue paying what they can to keep balances low – customers will be responsible for the full bill amount until a payment is made.
Pyaments can be made several ways:
- In-person at 508 South Jefferson Street
- In the drive-thru lane at 508 South Jefferson Street from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- By mail to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL 35283-0200
- In the night drop at 508 South Jefferson Street
- By phone at (855) 760-0921 (there is a fee)
- Pay by bank draft – forms can be found on the City of Athens website
Athens Municipal Court will reopen July 7, with multiple changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- A mask or face covering is required – it must cover the face and nose
- Courtrooms are limited to defendants and attorneys – no visitors, spectators, or children
- No loitering in the lobby
- No more than 25 defendants in the building at a time
- Defendants will be admitted based on the schedule below on Tuesdays and in groups of 25 on a first-come, first-serve basis on Thursdays
- Defendants can check-in as early as 15 minutes before their court time and should not enter the building before then; they will also have a 30 minute grace period after the scheduled time to check-in, they may be assigned a different time to appear after the grace period
- Check-in is in the lobby of the Athens Police Department
- Those admitted to the courtroom will sit in seats as they are arranged; seats are not allowed to be rearranged
- Separation of six feet must be maintained at all times
- Cases will be called by schedule only on Tuesdays
- Attorneys will remain in the courtroom; they cannot enter the clerk’s office or break room
- Motions should be filed prior to the court date when possible; they can be faxed to (256) 233-6889 or emailed to court@athensal.us.
- Virtual hearings are an option; requests should be faxed to (256) 233-6889 or emailed to court@athensal.us.
Those over 65, considered high risk, or who have experienced symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days should not appear in court. They can contact the clerk’s office for assistance at (256) 233-8733.
Defendants who have moved should make sure the court has updated addresses. The city says notices are going out this week.