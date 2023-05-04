ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Customers of Athens Utilities will soon make their payments at a new location starting on Monday, May 8.

Officials say the new office is at 1003 U.S. 72 East at the traffic light at Walmart.

According to the utility company, all payments will be made at the new location beginning Monday, where customers can pay their bills by walking in or using the drive-thru bays.

Customers who need to change their address or register for new services will go to the Jefferson Street location.

For more information or any concerns, call Athens Utilities at (256) 233-8750 or visit the city’s website here.