ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – While your fire hydrant might not be your favorite color, please do not change your hydrant.

Athens Fire and Rescue is urging people to not paint or design their fire hydrants. There have been several cases of people painting over their hydrants so they do not stick out against their homes.

Not only are they city property, but they are color-coded by water pressure. This coding also keeps first responders safe.

Changing the assigned colors could cause problems with fire response, potentially harming responders and citizens.