Athens U.S 72 intersection project awarded funds

ATHENS, Ala. – The U.S 72 and Clinton intersection in Athens has been awarded funds as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The project will add turn lanes on Clinton Street, an extended turn lane onto Clinton Street for vehicles traveling west on U.S 72 and moving the traffic light further west from Catfish Cabin’s entrance.

City Engineer Michael Griffin said this project resulted from a discussion City of Athens Public Works and the Alabama Department of Transportation had last year regarding moving traffic along U.S. 72.

The project will cost about $2 million dollars, with about $1.5 million coming from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II and the rest of the funds will come from the city.

“We are excited about Gov. Ivey’s announcement that the state is investing over $1million in improvements on U.S. 72, and we look forward to working with ALDOT on other projects to help with traffic flow,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

The Clinton and U.S 72 project will undergo a design, bid and scheduling process. The project is required to move forward within two years of the funds being awarded.

ATRIP-II is an annual program that sets aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue. There were 32 projects selected for a total of $40.31 million in state funding.