ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens will host its annual memorial on Tuesday in recognition of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at the Law Enforcement Monument on the courthouse lawn. The short ceremony begins at 5 p.m. The event is part of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“The least we can do is take time to remember each name, each sacrifice,” said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. “Each one left for work planning to return home to his family, but a tragedy took each one from his family and our community.”

Those listed on the monument include officers on the End of Watch list from Athens Police, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama State Troopers. The tragedies that claimed each of the lives listed on the stone include fatal wrecks to shootings by suspects.

“Unfortunately for our community, public safety has come at a very high price at times,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “I encourage our community to make time to honor those taken too soon.”

A statement from the city said the public is welcome to attend and lights at the Courthouse will be blue in honor of the deceased officers.