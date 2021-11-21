Athens to host 11th Annual Sippin’ Cider Festival next month

ATHENS, Ala. — A holiday tradition is returning to downtown Athens early next month.

The 11th Annual Sippin’ Cider Festival will return on Saturday, December 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown for an evening of shopping, singing, and other holiday activities — all while sipping “winter’s favorite drink.”

The festival allows vendors to offer samples of their favorite hot ciders. Cider drinkers will then be able to vote on their favorite with the winner receiving the Cider Cup.

Other holiday activities included in the festival will be carols sung by The Malones & friends, smores on the courthouse lawn, visits with Santa, and free carriage rides.

The Sippin’ Cider Festival is free to attend and hosted by Athens Main Street.