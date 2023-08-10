ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Beginning August 13, Athens will be hosting its inaugural Downtown Athens Restaurant Week.

Foodies will have an entire week to try special dishes and explore diverse culinary offerings that will be served downtown. Devin Simmons, Downtown Athens Restaurant Week chair, encourages residents to come out and try something new.

“Come out and try an old favorite or try something new – there is so much to discover and so much to enjoy in downtown Athens,” said Simmons.

The city’s finest restaurants, coffee shops and cafes will be showcasing their unique talents with prix-fixe menus and exclusive deals.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said, “We have great places to eat downtown, with more to come… Here’s your chance to taste what they have to offer, support local, and have a chance to win a $100 gift certificate.”

Patrons and residents will have the chance to win one of ten $100 gift certificates from participating restaurants. You can enter to win by submitting your receipts here.

Downtown Athens Restaurant Week will begin on August 13 and end on August 27. You can find a list of participating restaurants on Downtown Athens’ website.