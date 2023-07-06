ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Burial plots in city cemeteries across Athens are running low, and leaders are looking to address the issue with some expansion plans.

Within the last few years, Athens leaders realized that burial plots across the three city-owned cemeteries were running low.

Two of three city cemeteries known as Thatch-Mann and the Athens City Cemetery are down to a few thousand lots. As for the third known as the Roselawn cemetery, the location is completely out of burial spaces.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says prioritizing the needs of the city’s citizens is of the utmost importance.

“We want to accommodate our citizens and provide the services to our citizens that our citizens need and request,” Marks told News 19.

There are 7 acres of land on the east side of the Roselawn Cemetery that is the future sight of a columbarium and a mausoleum, along with the establishment of additional burial plots for the city.

With Athens being one of the fastest growing places in North Alabama, Mayor Marks says the plan in place will also help with the growth of the city so that newcomers can also have a place to lay their loved ones to rest.

“We believe we have some property available and so we can plan for the next number of years, and that’s what we’re doing,” Marks said.

Currently, there are amendments to city ordinances drafted years ago that prevent Athens families from being buried with each other. However, the city is looking to change that to meet the desires of people who are looking to do so.

“Our ordinances were drafted years ago, and one burial spot only meant basically one casket. It’s time for us to look at what changes our citizens need,” Marks said.

As for what’s next in the process, 5R Design which is based in Huntsville are the architects creating a model for the columbarium and mausoleum. Athens city leaders are hoping to soon get that design proposal back and establish a price for the new lot.