Athens summer concert series is canceled

The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association announced they are canceling the Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s not a decision we came to lightly, as so many in the Athens-Limestone community are desperately seeking some normalcy during these uncertain times,” said Teresa Todd, President of Athens Limestone Tourism. “I’ve become friends with so many of our regular attendees who look forward to every summer for these concerts. However, if I was to cause harm to any one of them I would be devastated.”

The Athens-Limestone County Tourism’s popular Summer Concert Series brings hundreds of spectators to the Marion Street steps of the Limestone County Courthouse each free concert.

In 2018, Athens Main Street aligned Fridays After Five with the Summer Concert Series drawing even larger crowds to the Square for dining, shopping and other activities in addition to Tourism’s concert.

The crowds grew again as the Athens Entertainment District was introduced by Athens Main Street and the City of Athens during the June 19, 2020 activities.

The jump in COVID-19 cases that led Alabama Department of Public Health to upgrade from moderate risk to very high risk for Limestone County in the past two weeks raised concerns about upcoming events including the Summer Concert Series.

“As stewards in our community, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association made the decision out of abundance of caution for the greater interest of our community with hopes that our Summer Concert Event, along with many others, can return in 2021 to a happy, healthy and prosperous Athens-Limestone,” said Cayce Lee, Social Media Specialist of Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.