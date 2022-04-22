ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – High schoolers got out in the community and cleaned things up Thursday.

The City of Athens said 10th-12th grade students on the Mayor’s Youth Commission walked through the Downtown Square throughout the day. They picked up roughly 25 bags of fast food cups, empty boxes, old medications, cigarette butts, and other trash.

Supplies for the students from Athens High, Athens Bible School, and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy were provided by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, with the City providing reflective safety vests reading “Volunteer.”