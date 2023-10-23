ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens is the place to be to experience magic, adventure and excitement this weekend! Tellers at the 17th annual Athens Storytelling Festival are ready to spin tales to make you laugh and cry.

Beginning October 24, a lineup of performers will bring you stories from the past, present and future. The five-day festival will take place on the campus of Athens State University, located at 300 North Beaty Street.

This year’s featured tellers include Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Carol Cain, Three on a String and more. Simon Brooks is the Special School Days teller.

A shuttle service will be provided. It will run between campus and Merchants Alley next to U.G. White Merchantile.

Online ticket sales are closed, however, those interested can still purchase tickets on-site. The ticket table will be located inside Sandridge Hall Student Center, and will open one hour before the events throughout the week.

You can find more information about the festival’s schedule and tickets and packages online.