ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens State University is mulling building a new workforce center.

During the weekly Athens Rotary Club meeting Friday, University President Dr. Phillip Way presented plans for the center to Rotarians.

The $40 million building would replace Carter Gymnasium (located at the corner of Pryor Street E and Hargrove Street) and include 85,000 square feet of space. 30,000 square feet would be an event center for large conferences, concerts, and trade shows. The remaining portion will be multi-purpose space, classrooms, and training labs for students and employers.

The space, which will need further local and state support to come to fruition, seeks to address regional workforce demands, add space for experiential learning, and space for community events, helping enhance ASU’s identity as a workforce partner in North Alabama.