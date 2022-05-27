ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Earlier in the week, two employers finalized learning partnerships with Athens State University.

Both Crestwood Medical Center and the professional services company Aetos Systems joined several other corporate partners across North Alabama in ASU’s partnership program. These include employers as small as the Cullman Chick-fil-A and as big as the Huntsville Hospital Health System and Cullman Regional Medical Center. You can find a full list of participating partners on ASU’s website, as well as a form with information on applying for the benefits.

The learning partnership provides employees of participating corporate partners and their immediate family members (parents, children, and spouse) with three main benefits:

10% off published tuition

No application fee

Free evaluation of previous college credit, professional certificates/training for potential transfer to ASU

The partnership benefits apply to in-person and online classes at ASU.