Athens State University helping students in financial hardship throughout pandemic

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens State University is using their Emergency Student Assistance Fund to help students who have fallen on hard times.

“Because of COVID-19 a lot of our students are in a world of hurt,” said University President Philip Way.

The funds are part of the Athens State University Foundation and not earmarked only for college expenses. The university says they are helping students with life outside of college.

‘To help them with things like… even putting groceries on the table,” says Dr. Way.

Earnestine Watts is getting her degree at Athens State University online. She’s the financial provider for her three children and grandchild.

“You would not believe how $200 dollars in gift cards can change your whole life to not have to worry about putting gas in the car and that was my biggest issue,” said Watts.

Watts moved her family from Huntsville to Miami right before the pandemic and hasn’t found work in Florida so the family finances are stretched thin.

“I was surprised that a school would just.. ‘Here you go. Go do what you need to do.’ and not put any stipulations on it.’ You’re a part of Athens and we want to let you know that we care’ wow!” Watts said in disbelief.

Dr. Way says the Emergency Student Assistance Fund was established in 2016. When the pandemic hit Alabama, the university started an out reach campaign. Professors are checking on students and encouraging them to apply for money if they need help.

‘There was no middle man, there was no ‘you gotta send me all this paper work,’ there was ‘no hold on I gotta talk to somebody.’ I just told Kimberly my story and told her what was going on,” recalled Watts.

The university has given grants to roughly 100 students in the past month.

The university is asking for donations to the fund to provide immediate support to address the student’s most pressing needs, covering financial emergencies and unexpected expenses, such as car repairs, utility bills, groceries, books, and supplies, or any other financial obstacle that students may face.

To donate

Visit athens.edu/give/ and select “Emergency Student Assistance Fund”

Contact the University Advancement Office at (256) 233-8185 or advancement@athens.edu

The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee has agreed to match up to $50,000 in donations to help students during this difficult time!