ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens State University’s Board of Trustees announced on Friday that Dr. Philip Way will be stepping down as the university’s president.

Way has served as Athens State’s President since he was appointed by the board in May 2019. He was the university’s 37th president.

When announcing his resignation, Dr. Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Arthur Orr, has called a special meeting of the Board’s Executive Committee on Nov. 14 so they can formally accept Way’s resignation.

Way added in his statement that after spending years as provost and president at two universities, he would like to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, give more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”

The resignation will become effective at the end of the year. Dr. Catherine Wehlburg, Athens State’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs will act as president until a new one is named.