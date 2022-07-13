ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens State University will be hosting a Veterans Resource Day Tuesday, July 19th to help connect them with the services they may need.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. –12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. There will be a wide variety of participating organizations on-site to provide different types of veterans support services.
Employers in attendance will include:
- Alabama Career Center
- Alliance HR
- Amazon
- BOCAR US
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Kelly Services
- Limestone County Schools
- US Customs & Border Protection
- Waffle House
Organizations that offer special benefits/services to Veterans that will also be in attendance include:
- Still Serving Veterans
- NACEE Veteran Upward Bound
- Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs
- Crisis Services of North Alabama
- Limestone County Extension Office
- Disabled American Veteran Ch26
- T-Mobile
- Huntsville Vet Center
- Calhoun Community College
- Regions Bank
If you’re interested in participating, sign up here.