ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens State University will be hosting a Veterans Resource Day Tuesday, July 19th to help connect them with the services they may need.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. –12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. There will be a wide variety of participating organizations on-site to provide different types of veterans support services.

Employers in attendance will include:

Alabama Career Center

Alliance HR

Amazon

BOCAR US

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kelly Services

Limestone County Schools

US Customs & Border Protection

Waffle House

Organizations that offer special benefits/services to Veterans that will also be in attendance include:

Still Serving Veterans

NACEE Veteran Upward Bound

Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs

Crisis Services of North Alabama

Limestone County Extension Office

Disabled American Veteran Ch26

T-Mobile

Huntsville Vet Center

Calhoun Community College

Regions Bank

If you’re interested in participating, sign up here.