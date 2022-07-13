ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens State University will be hosting a Veterans Resource Day Tuesday, July 19th to help connect them with the services they may need. 

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. –12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. There will be a wide variety of participating organizations on-site to provide different types of veterans support services.

Employers in attendance will include:

  • Alabama Career Center
  • Alliance HR
  • Amazon
  • BOCAR US
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Kelly Services
  • Limestone County Schools
  • US Customs & Border Protection
  • Waffle House

Organizations that offer special benefits/services to Veterans that will also be in attendance include:

  • Still Serving Veterans
  • NACEE Veteran Upward Bound
  • Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama
  • Limestone County Extension Office
  • Disabled American Veteran Ch26
  • T-Mobile
  • Huntsville Vet Center
  • Calhoun Community College
  • Regions Bank

If you’re interested in participating, sign up here.