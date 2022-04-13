ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens State University with host a special event next weekend to recognize Earth Day and all things outdoors.

The 2022 Earth Day & Outdoor Expo will take place on the university’s campus on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expo is presented in coordination with Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful.

The event include many activities for children, earth-friendly products, food trucks, a petting zoo and more!

Here’s the full list of the expo’s activities:

Vicky Beckham Smith, also known as “The Bat Lady” will bring her bats for two shows with education information

The Science Guys will perform hands-on experiments during their show

Athens State will offer tree tours of the campus’ historic trees

The Boyd Family Farm will provide a petting zoo

Food trucks on-site with a variety of products to purchase

AT&T will collect old cell phones for recycling

Free COVID-19 testing offered by the North Alabama Health Education Center

Earth Day is recognized every year on April 22. The day was first acknowledged on April 22, 1970 and now serves as a day to remind everyone to protect the environment from pollution, deforestation, and litter.

To learn more about the expo, visit the Facebook page.