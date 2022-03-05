ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens State University will ring in International Women’s Day with a very special event.

On Tuesday, March 8, the college will host keynote speaker Kristin Scroggin in the Carter Gymnasium at 10:30 a.m. Scroggin will deliver a message titled “Shoot for the Stars.” Lunch, trivia, learning and networking opportunities will also be included.

Scroggin is a communications professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She launched her company, genWHY Communications in 2017, and has been featured nationwide as a keynote speaker. She also focuses on attracting and developing millennial and generation Z talent.

After lunch, a panel will be held to discuss a variety of topics. Panelists for the event include: Elizabeth Thomas, Real Estate Agent at Dream Key Real Estate and Program Analyst at Parsons Corporation; Brandy McCain, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GEBC Services; U’Meeka Smith, Assistant Director of the City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Kennedy Malone, Second Grade Teacher at Creekside Primary School. Missy Ming Smith, Athens State Board of Trustees and retired news anchor, will serve as the moderator.

The event is part of Athens State’s “Athens Forever” Bicentennial Series.