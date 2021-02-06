Athens shops offering discounts to encourage the community to shop local

ATHENS, Ala. – Several shops in Downtown Athens will be offering discounts and special deals this weekend to encourage the community to shop local.

Participating shops and specials include:

Belles and Beaus – 50% off all winter clothing

– 50% off all winter clothing Bennett’s Clothing – Additional 10% off new and already marked down merchandise, excluding Boy Scouts merchandise, Bison Coolers, fragrances, tuxedo rentals, Gift Cards, and previous purchases

– Additional 10% off new and already marked down merchandise, excluding Boy Scouts merchandise, Bison Coolers, fragrances, tuxedo rentals, Gift Cards, and previous purchases Bird’s Nest Antiques – Free treats for the kids

– Free treats for the kids The Broken Brush Art Studio – In addition to Valentine’s Day art kits and a giveaway, the studio will be open for the community to walk in and paint

– In addition to Valentine’s Day art kits and a giveaway, the studio will be open for the community to walk in and paint CEI Bookstore – Buy one, get one 50% off Bibles and love/marriage material

– Buy one, get one 50% off Bibles and love/marriage material Crawford’s Gifts – 10% off storewide, free Lizzy James bracelet with purchase of a Lizzy James necklace, receive a Nora Fleming logo dish with a purchase of $45

– 10% off storewide, free Lizzy James bracelet with purchase of a Lizzy James necklace, receive a Nora Fleming logo dish with a purchase of $45 Cruise Planners – 60% off a second guest, up to $150 off all deposited Royal Caribbean bookings made through February

– 60% off a second guest, up to $150 off all deposited Royal Caribbean bookings made through February Epiphany Boutique – 20% off storewide

– 20% off storewide Frame Gallery – 20% off prints & posters

– 20% off prints & posters Garnet’s Antiques – 10-20% off select items

– 10-20% off select items High Cotton Arts – Select art pieces 20% off

– Select art pieces 20% off Hyatt & Sims – Local artist pieces can be framed for 15% off throughout February

– Local artist pieces can be framed for 15% off throughout February Pimentos – 10% off storewide, register for a chance to win a Valentine Basket

– 10% off storewide, register for a chance to win a Valentine Basket Tammy’s Fine Jewelry – 20% off select items

– 20% off select items Trinity’s – 15% off treats and food items

– 15% off treats and food items U.G. White – 30% off clothing

– 30% off clothing Warten House Bed & Breakfast – Tours of the Warten House will be available

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson stressed the importance of shopping local.

“As we begin to move to the recovery phase of the pandemic, our small businesses need your support now more than ever,” she said. “Come enjoy our special historic downtown merchants this weekend and tag us in your photos and videos on social media.”