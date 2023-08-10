ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Downtown Athens is gearing up for Restaurant Week.

During Downtown Athens Restaurant Week, which runs from August 13 to August 27, the city’s restaurants and hidden gems will be showcasing their best with special prix-fixe menus, special menu items and exclusive deals that only come around during restaurant week.

One of the restaurants participating is Athen’s staple Village Pizza which is debuting its new Main Street Pizza for the first time which they say used to be a sandwich.

“So the Main Street actually started off as a sandwich that we kind of realized was just a bit too much to put on a sandwich and it worked a little bit better as a pizza,” Pizzaiolo Ian Milby said. “its kind of like our chicken bacon ranch with a little bit more of a twist.”

Leaders say Downtown Athens Restaurant Week isn’t just about delicious food; it’s also a celebration of the local community. Patrons who participate in restaurant week have a chance to win one of 10, $100 gift certificates after they dine.