Athens residents invited to give input on city’s 2040 vision plan

ATHENS, Ala. – Several public forums will be held next week across the City of Athens and residents will be able to provide input on the future of the city.

During Planapalooza, May 15-19, Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, the firm consulting with the city, will be holding open forums for the public to help shape the Athens of the future.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, the team will hold an interactive mapping workshop in the Athens Council Chambers at City Hall.

A temporary design studio will be set up on the square at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. from Sunday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 19. Residents can drop in anytime during those hours to share ideas with or ask questions of city staff and planners.

On May 16 and 17, focus meetings will be held at the Center for Lifelong Learning, where residents can share hopes and concerns about transportation, economy, housing, parks and recreation, character, growth, development, conservation, culture, history, and heritage.

On May 19, the team will present findings and discuss how the community input is shaping recommendations the team will likely add to the updated plan. That meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

For additional information and a more detailed schedule, along with virtual attendance options for all meetings, visit the Athens 2040 website.