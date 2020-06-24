Athens Red, White and Boom fireworks show returns with drive-in viewing

ATHENS, Ala. – The annual July 4th Red, White and Boom fireworks show in Athens will go ahead as planned, according to the city’s tourism association.

The show was originally canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday, the association said they were given permission by the state fire marshal’s office to host the event with drive-in style viewing to meet safety guidelines.

The show will be held at Athens Middle School/Athens Stadium and will begin between 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to find their parking spots by 8 p.m.

Teresa Todd, Athens-Limestone Tourism President said in a release, “Our main priority is protecting our guest and community from the COVID-19 virus and the best way to meet this goal is to keep everyone in their vehicle as much as possible. If everyone will cooperate and remain in their vehicles, use mask and social distance if they need to get out of their vehicle, this can be a fairly safe event for everyone.”

