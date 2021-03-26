Athens receives grant to help fund sewer expansion for Buc-ee’s travel center

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens has received another grant for sewer expansion in the area around the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Interstate 65 interchange.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $750,000 grant for the expansion, which will support the construction of a $35 million Buc-ee’s travel center and other retail projects, city officials said. The area is also close to the $2.3 billion Mazda Toyota plant.

Athens was approved for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant earlier this year to help with the sewer expansion.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $5.5 million. The city is helping fund the sewer expansion and other sewer projects with a refinanced 2010 bond. Buc-ee’s has also agreed to help with the expansion, officials said.